Man Dies After Offshore SCUBA Incident

The Coast Guard is investigating after a death early Sunday morning involving a local charter boat, the Miss ENE III.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Olinda Romero says the vessel had been in international waters but since it is registered in the United States, the Coast Guard would lead the investigation.

Radio reports suggested that a man had been scuba diving and was in cardiac arrest when he surfaced. DNREC and the Coast Guard brought the Miss ENE III into the Indian River Coast Guard Station and the victim, a man approximately 50, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boat remains at the Coast Guard station, she says, for the investigation.