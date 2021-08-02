Man Dies In Caroline Co. Mobile Home Fire

A deadly fire in Federalsburg is under investigation.

Local firefighters responded to Hyrnko Road Saturday night at a mobile home. The male victim was found in a bedroom. Maryland State Police said official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, but the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old occupant of the home.

Also, investigators have not been able to locate any smoke alarms.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating for the cause of the fire, which took about 25 firefighters 30 minutes to control. No other injuries were reported.