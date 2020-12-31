Man Faces Charges Following Exchange Of Gunfire With Police

A Kent County man is facing charges after Delaware State Police say he opened fire on two troopers and pointed a weapon at a third trooper. The suspect was shot in the exchange of gunfire.

Troopers were called to a home on East Evens Drive Wednesday evening about a disorderly person with a gun who was inside a bathroom stating he was going to ‘shoot up the place.’ Rather than come out as ordered by troopers, police said 28-year-old Ronald Cochran fled to the second floor, climbed onto the roof and fired two gunshots toward two troopers. They returned fire.

Cochran then jumped down to the ground, ran toward the front of the home, and according to State Police pointed a weapon at a third officer, who also fired a shot.

Cochrane was found at a nearby home lying on a porch. Troopers treated him on the scene, and found he was still in possession of a .40-caliber handgun. He was struck in the right arm and right shoulder and was treated at a local hospital and released.

No troopers were injured during the incident.

Cochran is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and reckless endangering. He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $168,000 cash bond.