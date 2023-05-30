Man Flees Police, Gets Stolen Car Stuck on Beach!

A Fenwick Island police officer attempted to stop this red Ford Mustang for speeding around 8:25 a.m. this past Sunday. The driver refused to stop and continued on Coastal Highway to Bethany Beach where he drove out onto the beach here at Ashwood Street, got stuck and was captured. He appeared to be under the influence of something and was taken to the hospital where police attempted for hours to get him identified, but he was uncooperative.

Photo courtesy Megan Walter (@mwalter1624)

Ashley Miller, OCPD spokeswoman, says Ocean City officers learned that the owner had locked his keys in the Mustang while it was left idling in the area of 4th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. She says around 7 a.m., video surveillance captured the suspect removing a window louver and breaking the window glass to gain entry into the car.

Charges were filed in Delaware and charges are also pending for the theft in Ocean City, Miller said.