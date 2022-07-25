Man Flips Acura on Coastal Hwy, Flees and Gets Arrested

Police have not yet released charges for the driver who rolled this 1999 Acura Integra in the median of Coastal Highway outside of Rehoboth just before 2 p.m. Saturday during heavy peak-season traffic!

Photo courtesy Mark Giuliani, The Talk of Delmarva

However, Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says this was not a pursuit. The 18-year-old man was driving the Acura in a reckless manner, lost control in the area of Agave and crashed.

Although the vehicle overturned, the driver fled but was later located. He had minor injuries.

There were also reports that a passenger was in the car when it overturned. But Sr. Cpl. Hatchell said he did not have any additional information.

More photos are on the Rehoboth Beach VFC website.