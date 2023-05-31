Man Formerly of Salisbury Convicted of Second-Degree Murder for 2017 Slaying of Jaquanta Walton

Following a 6-day jury trial, Dionte Dutton, formerly of Salisbury, Maryland, was convicted this week of Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, along with other criminal charges. Sentencing was postponed allowing for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed. Dutton will remain in custody pending sentencing.

On June 10, 2017, Dionte Dutton got into a confrontation with Jaquanta Walton while inside the VFW on West Main Street in Salisbury. As a result, Dutton summoned his associate, Lee Braboy, to the VFW with a firearm. Braboy emerged from behind the building, walked directly up to Jaquanta Walton and shot him one time in the chest before fleeing on foot.

Dionte Dutton was previously convicted of these same charges in 2019 but was granted a new trial on appeal. Braboy was convicted of First-Degree Murder and related charges in March of 2019, and is currently serving multiple life sentences.