A man was discovered dead in an apartment above this shopping center in Dewey Beach on Dagsworthy Street this past Friday. The 34-year-old man was found by his friend around 3:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police and medical examiner are investigating.

Sgt. Clifford Dempsey, police spokesman, says so far this appears to have been a heroin overdose and is the first fatal overdose the town has had in 2020.