Man Found Dead in O.C. Condo Pool

A man was found floating face-down in a condo pool just before 11 a.m. this past Sunday on the ocean side of 90th Street. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Miller, police spokeswoman, says the 58-year-old man comes from Towson, Maryland.

“During the investigation,” she adds, “officers learned the male had some medical issues. At this time, officers believe the male may have suffered a medical emergency when he was either swimming in the pool or sitting just outside the pool by himself. There are no signs of foul play.”