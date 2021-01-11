Man Found Murdered In Wicomico Co.

A homicide investigation is underway in Wicomico County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 100-block of East Church Street in Hebron late Friday night. The body of 28-year-old Tyler Gravenor was found in his home.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no word about potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at410-548-4898 or Maryland Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.