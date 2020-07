Dover Police are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 100-block of South New Street at about 2:48 a.m. Monday. Thomas Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he had been shot multiple times. Gilbert was from the Dover area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.