Man Found Unconscious at Wheel of Running Car Charged With 3rd DUI, Drug Offenses

Robert Lecates (photo released by Delaware State Police)

A Laurel man has been arrested for felony DUI and drug-related offenses after being found unconscious at the wheel of a running vehicle at a gas pump.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the Oasis Travel Plaza on Sussex Highway early Tuesday, and learned that the car had been idling for about 45 minutes. Police approached the driver, and a DUI investigation ensued.

State Police said 38-year-old Robert Lecates was taken into custody without incident. Also, according to State Police, a search of the vehicle turned up some heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, an unknown white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia. Police said a computer check determined that Lecates had two previous DUI convictions and that his driver’s license was suspended.

Lecates was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,750 secured bond.

Delaware State Police listed these charges: