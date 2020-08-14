Man Gets 25 Years In Prison In Carjacking Case

A Parsonburg man has been sentenced to 25 years incarceration for his guilty plea to one count of carjacking and two counts of attempted carjacking.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Derrick Richardson tried to carjack two vehicles near his residence last September. During a third carjack attempt, prosecutors say Richardson forced a female driver at gunpoint to get out of her vehicle, and drove away in her vehicle.

According to the state’s attorney, video footage of Richardson driving the vehicle was obtained. The stolen vehicle was discovered in a wooded area near Richardson’s home