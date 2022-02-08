Man Gets 35 Years For Drug Distribution Conviction

Dwight Woods

A man has been sentenced to 35 years of incarceration for a drug distribution conviction.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Dwight Woods was arrested in August 2019 at a residence that prosecutors say was being used by Woods and a drug trafficking organization. An undercover officer was able to buy heroin and fentanyl from Woods on four occasions. The search at the time uncovered drugs and U.S. currency.

Woods was found guilty following a two-day trial in November.

“The trafficking of deadly narcotics capitalizes on the frailties of human beings. The diligent investigation and prosecution of Woods, as well as the lengthy sentenced imposed by the Court, will result in a safer and healthier community,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office released these details about the investigation:

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team and Worcester County Sheriff’s

Office Criminal Enforcement Team conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization

distributing heroin, fentanyl, and other narcotics in Wicomico County, Maryland. A law enforcement officer,

posing in an undercover capacity, infiltrated the organization and was able to purchase heroin and fentanyl

from Woods on four separate occasions. On August 9, 2019, law enforcement executed a search and seizure

warrant on a residence in Wicomico County that was being used by Woods and the organization. The search

yielded eighty-six (86) individually-packaged bags of cocaine, ninety-nine (99) individually-packaged bags

of heroin and/or a heroin/fentanyl mixture, a singular bag containing 138.13 grams of a heroin/fentanyl

mixture, other narcotics packaging material, and $8,194.00 in U.S. Currency.