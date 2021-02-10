Man Gets 45-Year Sentence For 2019 Shooting Death

A man is going to prison for a killing on the Eastern Shore.

According to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Bobby Tenner Junior received a 45-year prison sentence this week, several months after he was convicted for voluntary manslaughter and other related charges.

Prosecutors said Tenner got into an argument with members of Darryl Merrill’s family in July 2019 in Crisfield. Witnesses said Merrill punched Tenner in the face, and that Tenner pulled out a gun and shot Merrill in the head.

Merrill died at the scene. Tenner was captured the following day.