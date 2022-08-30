Man Gets Multiple Life Sentences for Child Sex Abuse

A Snow Hill man convicted of rape and sexual offenses involving a minor has been sentenced to four consecutive life terms plus 75 years.

Cody Jolley (photo released by Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office)

According to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Cody Jolley was convicted in May following a Circuit Court Trial. He received a sentence from the Hon. William Jones of Dorchester County Circuit Court of a total of 105 years of active incarceration, with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no parole eligibility.

Prosecutors said a third-grade student initiated the complaint of sexual abuse in May 2021. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined that Jolley had abused the child for more than a year.

More terms of the sentence were detailed by the State’s Attorney’s Office:

4 consecutive life sentences plus 75 years in the Division of Corrections for his conviction on the charges of 4 counts of rape in the second degree, 2 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, 2 counts of sex offense in the 3rd degree, attempted rape, and 2 counts of sex offense in the 4th degree… a total of 105 years of active incarceration, with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no parole eligibility. If released, Jolley must register as a lifetime sex offender, have no contact with minor children, submit a DNA sample and will be monitored by special offender supervision.

A social worker at the CRICKET Center, which is Worcester County’s Child Advocacy Center, conducted a forensic interview with the victim. The CRICKET Center is described as a multidisciplinary team that is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel.



