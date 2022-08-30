Man Gets Multiple Life Sentences for Child Sex Abuse
A Snow Hill man convicted of rape and sexual offenses involving a minor has been sentenced to four consecutive life terms plus 75 years.
According to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Cody Jolley was convicted in May following a Circuit Court Trial. He received a sentence from the Hon. William Jones of Dorchester County Circuit Court of a total of 105 years of active incarceration, with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no parole eligibility.
Prosecutors said a third-grade student initiated the complaint of sexual abuse in May 2021. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined that Jolley had abused the child for more than a year.
More terms of the sentence were detailed by the State’s Attorney’s Office:
4 consecutive life sentences plus 75 years in the Division of Corrections for his conviction on the charges of 4 counts of rape in the second degree, 2 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, 2 counts of sex offense in the 3rd degree, attempted rape, and 2 counts of sex offense in the 4th degree… a total of 105 years of active incarceration, with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no parole eligibility. If released, Jolley must register as a lifetime sex offender, have no contact with minor children, submit a DNA sample and will be monitored by special offender supervision.
A social worker at the CRICKET Center, which is Worcester County’s Child Advocacy Center, conducted a forensic interview with the victim. The CRICKET Center is described as a multidisciplinary team that is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel.