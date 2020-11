Dover Police are investigating a stabbing incident that’s left a man hospitalized.



Police learned Sunday night that the 22-year-old victim had arrived at the Kent General emergency room with a serious injury due to a stab wound to the chest. It’s believed the man was stabbed on White Oak Road and that someone brought him to the hospital.



Dover Police say the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.