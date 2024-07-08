Man Injured in Rehoboth Surf, Flown to Trauma Center

The most serious surf injury of the season so far for Rehoboth Beach occurred this past Thursday off Hickman Street.

Around 2 p.m., a man in his 60s suffered a suspected neck/back injury and cut his head while in the surf. Lifeguards came to his rescue. EMS crews took him to the Rehoboth Elementary School where he was flown to a trauma center on LifeNet 64.

He started to regain feeling in his extremities when the ambulance crew transferred him to the helicopter.