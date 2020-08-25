Man Killed In Fall From Bucket Lift

A man fell 40 feet to his death while trimming a tree branch near Greenwood Monday.

Delaware State Police say the incident occurred Monday morning in the 12,000-block of Pin Oak Lane.

The branch the man was working on apparently snapped and struck the boom lift in which he was standing. The 59-year-old man fell out of the bucket. He later was pronounced dead at Sussex Bayhealth.

The name of the person who died has not been released. The cause of death and the cause of the accident are still under investigation.

State Police said the man’s body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science.