Man Killed in Pile-Driving Mishap in Prime Hook

State troopers are investigating after a worker was killed driving piles at Prime Hook Beach. It was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 29000 block of Pine Street off Shore Drive.

Lt. India Sturgis, state police spokesperson, says the “preliminary findings indicate that a 30-year-old man from McHenry, Illinois, tragically lost his life while performing pile-driving work for a residential construction project. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details about the nature of his injuries.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pile-driving machine left the scene but Lt. Sturgis says he was understandably distraught and was later taken to the hospital.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene to lead the investigation.