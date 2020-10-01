Man Lying On Route 13 Struck, Killed By Vehicle

A 65-year-old Felton man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Route 13.

Delaware State Police say at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was driving southbound in the left lane near Bork Drive when he struck someone who apparently was already lying in the roadway. The driver did not see him, struck the man and stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian who was apparently wearing dark-colored clothing was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is withheld until relatives are contacted.

The driver was not hurt. Southbound Route 13 was closed in the area because of the accident and investigation.