Man On Probation Arrested On Drug Charges

A Bridgevile man faces drug-related offenses and other charges following a traffic stop and a foot pursuit.

According to Delaware State Police, detectives with the Governors Task Force initiated a traffic stop on Coverdale Road. Police said 49-year-old Calvin Allen kept driving, then stopped, left the vehicle and fled on foot. Also, police said Allen was seen throwing bricks of heroin as he was being pursued.

Police caught up with him, and he was taken into custody without further incident. According to police, Allen was found in possession of more than 81-grams of heroin, 3.84-grams of crack cocaine, and $1,081 in suspected drug proceeds. Allen was also on probation at the time.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Calvin Allen:

Allen was found in possession of the following:

Approximately 81.9 grams (11,700) bags of heroin

Approximately 3.84 grams of crack cocaine

$1,081.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Allen was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Driving While Suspended

Reckless Driving

Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed

Failure to Drive at Speeds Appropriate for Conditions

Failure to Signal (2 counts)

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Allen was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3, and a $148,105.00 cash bond was issued. An Administrative Warrant was also issued by Probation and Parole due to Allen being on Probation with a $100,000.00 bond set.