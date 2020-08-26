Man Operating Lawnmower Erratically Charged With 5th DUI

A Greenwood man is facing his fifth DUI offense after troopers responded to complaints Tuesday of a man operating a lawnmower, traveling through yards and acting disorderly.

Delaware State Police received a report that a man was lying in the grass near a lawnmower on the side of Webb Farm Road in Lincoln.

Responding troopers smelled alcohol, and police said 60-year-old Ralph Cahall resisted arrest when they tried to take him into custody.

After being arraigned, Cahall was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $7,101 secured bail.

He is charged with 5th offense DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.