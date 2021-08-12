Man Pleads Guilty, Gets Sentenced In Animal Cruelty Case

A Salisbury man pleads guilty to one count of animal cruelty by starvation.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, the plea from 41-year-old Ryan Shull was accepted by Chief Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Beckstead, who sentenced Shull to two years of incarceration, which was suspended.

Prosecutors said Animal Control officers responded to concerns of neighbors and discovered two dogs on Shull’s property in deplorable condition in June 2020. The dogs have made a full recovery and have been adopted by others.

Shull will also spend two years on probation, and has been ordered to pay $2,905 restitution to the Wicomico County Humane Society.

The State’s Attorney commented:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes commended Animal Control Officer Richard

Hoffman, Humane Society Director Kim Nock, and members of the Sheriff’s Office for their work in the

investigation and saving Charlie and Havoc. SA Dykes also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle J.F.

Colbert, who prosecuted the case and commented, “Our partnership with Director Nock and the committed

members of the Humane Society is crucial to securing justice and keeping animals safe.”