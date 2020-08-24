Man Punches Other Man, Threatens Him With Bat

A Lincoln man is charged with threatening an acquaintance with a baseball bat.

Delaware State Police say 70-year-old Charles Harrison punched a 34-year-old man in the face for using Harrison’s cellphone late Saturday afternoon. Harrison is also accused of grabbing a baseball bat and swinging it, threatening the victim.

Harrison is charged with assault, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.

The victim was treated at the scene for an apparent broken nose.

Harrison was arraigned and released on $18,000 unsecured bond.