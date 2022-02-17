Man Receives Decades In Prison For Sex Abuse Of Minors

A convicted sex abuser of two minors has received a prison term of 45 years for each victim, to be served consecutively.

Franklin Rodriguez Gutierrez

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, Franklin Rodriguez Gutierrez was found guilty following a two-day trial in December and was sentenced last week.

Prosecutors said the crimes occurred between December 2012 and October 2014, and that the victims were under eleven years old at the time. They came forward to disclose the abuse they endured in 2019.

“In many ways, the future of our community depends on keeping our children safe from predators. My Office, with its skilled team, works tirelessly to ensure that meaningful accountability for anyone who preys on our most vulnerable citizens,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Ninety years ensures that our children remain safe from Gutierrez.”