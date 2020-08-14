Man Reported Missing By Milford Police

A 28-year-old man is missing, according to Milford Police.

Matthew L. Walker was last seen August 7th at about 1:16 p.m. in the parking lot at Brandywine Counseling on East Masten Circle. Police say they have been unable to reach Walker to check on his welfare and there is real concern for his safety and well being.

If you think you have seen Matthew L. Walker or know where he is, you are asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police released this description:

Walker is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’00” and 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt and black pants.