Man Robbed At Dover ATM

Dover Police are investigating a robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM on North DuPont Highway.

Someone was making a withdrawal Thursday at 2:39 a.m. when a male suspect with a handgun approached and demanded his money.

The victim dropped his wallet, but was still holding the money he had just obtained. The victim fled eastbound across DuPont Highway and the suspect fired at least three shots toward him.

The victim was not hit, but one round struck a parked vehicle in the area. The victim saw the suspect get into a vehicle behind the bank and proceed southbound with an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim.

Dover Police are still investigating the hold-up. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.