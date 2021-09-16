Man Sentenced For Two Armed Robberies In Salisbury

A man has received a 24-year prison term for his guilty plea to two counts of armed robbery in Wicomico County.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Tyrone Camper of Cambridge held up Church’s Market and Pizza City in Salisbury on consecutive days. Salisbury Police arrested him a short time after the second hold-up in August 2020.

Prosecutors said video surveillance and discarded clothing at both crime scenes helped to identify him as the suspect. Camper was found with a firearm and cash on his person, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.