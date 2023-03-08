Man Sentenced in Connection with Firearm and Drug Trafficking Crimes Faces 25 Years of Incarceration

Following a two-day trial, a Circuit Court Associate Judge sentenced 31-year-old Kyle Carey to 25 years in prison. Carey’s conviction includes Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, along with drug offenses. Carey will have to serve five years of his sentence without the possibility of parole. Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into Carey and other individuals selling controlled dangerous substances from a residence in Wicomico County. Police caught Carey back in December, 2020.