Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Setting Man On Fire
February 16, 2022/
A Salisbury man gets 30 years in prison for attempted second degree murder.
According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Robert Glorius was convicted in November in connection with an alleged drug-related revenge-motivated crime in April 2020.
Prosecutors said Glorius and a codefendant went to Eden, doused a man with gasoline and lit him on fire. The victim was treated over a period of months for serious burns.
Emily Skelton was previously sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison under a plea agreement.