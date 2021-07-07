Man Seriously Injured in Rehoboth Surf, Flown to Trauma Center

Just as Rehoboth Beach lifeguards gave the orders to clear the water, the guards found a man who had just been tossed in the surf and struck his head. It was reported around 4:57 p.m. at the jetty off Rehoboth Avenue.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

He was suffering from paralysis and had to be removed from the surf by RBP lifeguards who treated him on the beach while waiting for an ambulance. He was then taken by ambulance to the Rehoboth Elementary School where Trooper 2 flew him to a trauma center.