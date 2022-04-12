Man Shot During Fight At Bowling Alley In Laurel

Laurel Police are investigating the shooting of a man during a fight at Bryan’s Bowling Center late Friday night.

According to police, the large fight broke out inside the bar area of the bowling alley on South Central Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. April 8th, and during an attempt to break up the fight a single shot was fired. A man was struck in his upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.