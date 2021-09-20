Man Shot In Car In Dover

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and a facial injury from an assault.

The victim told police he was in his vehicle in the area of New Castle Avenue and East Water Street early Sunday morning when three males approached him and asked him for a cigarette. One of them entered the vehicle from the passenger’s side and two others opened his driver’s side door. One of them struck the man with the butt of a handgun, and as the victim fled one of them fired several shots. The victim was hit once and the vehicle was struck four times.

Dover Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.