Man Shot In Dover Royal Farms

Dover Police are investigating a shooting inside a Royal Farms store at 295 South DuPont Highway.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Police learned that a shot was fired during an altercation between two “males,” and everyone fled from the store. A 35-year-old man was driven to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with a gunshot to his pelvic area.

According to Dover Police, the victim said he was randomly confronted at Royal Farms, and that he had been at an establishment previously and there had been no issues or altercations there

Police are searching for the gunman. Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.