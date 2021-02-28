Man Shot In Lounge Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Oasis Hookah Lounge on the north side of Dover that sent a man to a hospital.

At about 12:49 a.m. Sunday, troopers were dispatched to the property at 4,115 North DuPont Highway about a reported shooting. A 23-year-old man, according to the investigation, was wounded in the “upper extremity” as he was walking to his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

State Police did not have any information about a possible suspect. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-8569 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.