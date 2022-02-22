Man Shot, Killed Following Dispute At Fast-Food Drive-Thru

A 31-year-old Laurel man is dead of gunshot wounds after being found shot in a parking lot along Norman Eskridge Highway, just off Route 13 in Seaford.

According to Delaware State Police, Seaford Police officers responded to the shooting right before 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by Seaford Police. An investigation indicates that the victim was at the McDonald’s drive-thru on South Dual Highway when he encountered another group of people. They met up again at the adjacent parking lot off Stein Highway, where the victim was shot. The other group fled the scene.

State Police said there was no information available concerning suspects.

According to Delaware State Police:

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this case is asked to contact Det. Mark Ryde by calling 302-741-2730 or emailing Mark.Ryde@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.