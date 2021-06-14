Man Shot, Killed In Princess Anne

Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a 24-year-old Princess Anne man.

Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to an apartment in the 11,000-block of Bratten Avenue Sunday evening, and found a man outside his apartment shot and wounded. The victim, 24-year-old Michael Cooper Junior, died at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians have been processing evidence, and investigators have interviewed several potential witnesses.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

The investigation involves the Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division of Maryland State Police, Princess Anne Police, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland Gun Center.