Man Shot, Killed While Riding His Bicycle

A Cambridge man has been shot to death while riding his bicycle.

Maryland State Police said Cambridge officers responded to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle Monday night to a reported shooting. 22-year-old Da’Jour Sorrell was rushed to a hospital and died.

According to State Police, Sorrell fell from his bicycle and ran, as additional shots were fired toward him.

No arrests have been made. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847 or Cambridge Police.