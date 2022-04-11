Man Shot To Death In Cambridge
A Cambridge man is dead after being found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 800-block of Fairmount Drive early Sunday.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young. He died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported Sunday shortly after 3:00 a.m.
Maryland State Police said that Cambridge Police requested the Homicide Unit, which has been canvassing the area and interviewing possible witnesses. Police do not believe it was a random act and believe there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.
Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
