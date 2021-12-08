Man Shot Tuesday Night In Georgetown; 2nd Shooting Investigated

A man was shot in Georgetown Tuesday night, and police are also investigating an incident Wednesday morning during which a shot was fired.

According to Georgetown Police, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East Laurel Street and North Race Street Tuesday at about 8:41 p.m. A male was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

An investigation has determined that someone opened fire on a person who was sitting in a vehicle. That person was not struck, but several people started to chase the gunman who fired multiple shots at the group, striking the adult male. The suspect drove away northbound on North Bedford Street in a maroon pick-up truck, crew cab style, with an aftermarket LED brake light under the tailgate, possibly with Maryland registration.

Wednesday at about 9:08 a.m., a shot was reported in the area of the Verizon store on College Park Drive. An investigation determined that two people started to fight when one of them pulled out a weapon and fired a single shot at the other individual. Both of them left the area. The shooter reportedly drove a black sedan, possibly a Honda. No one was struck by the gunshot.

Police said there is not a reason to believe that the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613.