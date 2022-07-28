Man Shot Walking to his Own Apartment in Dover

A 25-year-old man is expected to survive a gunshot wound, after being shot while he was walking from his vehicle to his apartment.

According to Dover Police, the shooting was reported Wednesday night in the Cannon Mills complex on Katrina Way. The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the victim said that an “unknown black male” who was wearing a black ski mask approached him, showed a handgun and fired multiple shots. According to the victim, the gunman fled in a blue Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.