Man Shot While Entering Home In Magnolia

An overnight shooting in Magnolia sent a 24-year-old Harrington man to a hospital early Tuesday.

Delaware State Police say at about 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres for a reported shooting. The victim had arrived at the residence and was proceeding to enter when shots were fired from outside.

His injuries were not life-threatening. Police do not have a description of a suspect.

Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.