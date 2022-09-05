Man Shot While Leaving Party in Kent Co.

Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Dover man following a party in the Magnolia area.

Troopers responded to the reported shooting Sunday at about 1:23 a.m. in the 100-block of Orange Street. Police encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area.

The victim apparently was at the party and was wounded as he was leaving. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop at 302-698-8504 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police did not have information about a description of a suspect or suspects.