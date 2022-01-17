Man Shot While Working On Vehicle

Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 25-year-old man in western Kent County.

Late Saturday night, police learned that a male shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital. Troopers spoke with a neighbor who drive the victim to the ER, who said the man was working on a parked vehicle outside his home in the 6,000-block of Halltown Road when he was struck by gunfire. The neighbor also heard the shots, which apparently came from someone in a vehicle. The victim ran to the neighbor’s house.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, and the vehicle could only be described as a black car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 at 302-698-8504 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.