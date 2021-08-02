Man Shot, Wounded In Dover Community

A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while standing outside in Dover over the weekend.

Police said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning (3:38 a.m.) in the unit block of Stevenson Drive in Manchester Square. The victim told police he was approached by an unknown male who shot him once and fled.

Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators added that there are no known witnesses to the shooting, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.