Man Stabbed At Uncertain Location In Kent Co.

There are still many questions surrounding a stabbing in the Dover area.

Dover Police said an 18-year-old male was in critical but stable condition at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. He was brought to the emergency room early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim did not give any information about the incident to detectives, and said that he would not want a suspect to be arrested if identified.

Police have spoken with one acquaintance, but are trying to determine exactly where the attack occurred. The acquaintance indicated that it may have happened in the area of Mifflin Road just north of Hazletville Road.

The victim reportedly suffered a stab wound from his neck to his chest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.