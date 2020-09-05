Man Stabbed In Road Rage Incident

A suspect is charged in a road rage incident.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to Tracy Circle and Hastings Drive in Laurel Friday night about a fight, and a suspicious vehicle in the roadway. An investigation, according to police, determined that 45-year-old Eric Bailey of Laurel and a 31-year-old Salisbury man had been driving, they got out of their cars, and Bailey stabbed the other man in his ‘lower extremity.’

The victim and another person left the scene to seek hospital treatment. Bailey is charged with assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.