Man Stabbed While Walking Home From Millsboro-Area Park

A stabbing in the Millsboro area is under investigation.

According to Delaware State Police, a 20-year-old man was found with several stab wounds late Tuesday night in the 22,000-block of Donna Drive. The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

An investigation determined that two unknown males, wearing black masks and dark clothing, approached the man from behind as he was walking home from a nearby park. State Police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.