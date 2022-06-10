Man Struck By 8 Gunshots In Dover

Dover Police are investigating a shooting in which the victim was struck eight times in his torso and upper extremities.

The victim was found Thursday shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the 100-block of South New Street. The 20-year-old man was treated by officers and medics and was taken to Bayhealth Kent General. He was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at (302)736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.