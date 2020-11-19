Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 50 On Foot

One person is dead in an accident on Route 50 in Queen Anne’s County.



Maryland State Police say one driver sideswiped another vehicle in the westbound lanes near Arrington Road Wednesday night.

The man got out of his vehicle once to assess the damage, got back in, drove in reverse down the shoulder to get closer to the other vehicle, then got out again. It’s believed that 49-year-old Jeremy Weldon of East New Market, Maryland walked into the path of another vehicle.



Weldon was struck and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. A portion of westbound Route 50 was closed for a while because of the accident and investigation.



The incident remains under investigation.